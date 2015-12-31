BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
WASHINGTON Dec 31 Taiwan Business Bank has won approval from the U.S. Federal Reserve to establish a state-licensed branch in New York, the Fed said on Thursday.
TBB, which has consolidated assets of approximately $45 billion, is a subsidiary of Bank of Taiwan, the largest bank in Taiwan that is wholly owned by the East Asian island's ministry of finance.
It operates a state-licensed branch in Los Angeles and also has branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Brisbane, the Fed said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.