LONDON, Sept 18 Regulators are looking more
closely at whether technology companies that provide financial
services should be supervised more heavily like banks, the
chairman of Europe's biggest lender, HSBC, said.
As more technology companies offer financial services or
help customers conduct payments it has raised questions on how
far into banking firms like Apple and Alibaba
may go, and how far they should be regulated.
"Regulators all around the world are reflecting on the
extent to which Internet companies are conducting banking
business and at which point they should be licensed as banks, or
whether they are simply providing a payment mechanism or some
kind of application that facilitates access to banking," HSBC
Chairman Douglas Flint said late on Thursday.
He said he expected most technology companies would partner
with banks to avoid the cost and burden of compliance and
regulation, such as 'know your customer', or KYC rules.
"The burden of KYC and so on is a significant overhead which
tech companies are not rushing to take on," Flint said.
Flint said he expects technology firms to play an
increasingly significant, and positive, role in banking.
"The tech industry has an enormous contribution to make to
the modernisation and efficiency of the banking industry and
give customers the service proposition they want, but there are
issues on the way."
One potential problem was how customers' financial data is
used.
"There has to be debate and clarity and transparency on who
owns the data, where's it held, how secure is it and whose
responsibility is it when it goes wrong.
"The richness of financial data is why many tech companies
want to get into payment services, and you're all going to have
to make choices at some point on how much of your payment flow
information you want to share," he said.
Flint, speaking at an event about banks in China, was
responding to a question about competition from the likes of
Alibaba and Tencent.
He declined to comment on HSBC's review of whether to move
its headquarters to Hong Kong or elsewhere from London. The bank
is reviewing its domicile, and said it will make a decision by
the end of this year.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Susan Fenton)