By William James and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 16 Andrew Tyrie is a Conservative
lawmaker, but this week fellow party member and finance minister
George Osborne will be taking a deep breath as Tyrie's
cross-party committee on British banking reform unveils its
final report.
Osborne, who created the Parliamentary Commission on Banking
Standards after Barclays was found to have manipulated
global interest rate benchmarks, is expected to adopt many of
its recommendations to try to rein in risky banking practices.
But that will not happen before each line of what is
expected to be a 600-page report has been scrutinised by Tyrie -
the group's leader renowned for his attention to detail.
"Dealing with hundreds of authors over the years, he's
certainly one of my most clear-headed, fastidious and
painstaking," said Tim Knox, director of the Centre for Policy
Studies - a think-tank for which Tyrie has written extensively.
"It always ends with the best of humour but he's quite
prepared to argue half the night over whether a comma should be
a semi-colon - which is reflective of the seriousness with which
he takes his work."
Tyrie was blooded in British politics during the era of
former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher when he served as an
adviser to then-finance minister Nigel Lawson.
"I think that he combined a very clear understanding of
economics with very good political judgment and, as he is
showing today with the commission, a huge capacity for hard
work," Lawson, a member of the commission, said
PRAGMATIC
Before teaming up with Lawson, Tyrie alternated between
academia with stints at Oxford and Cambridge universities, and a
short period at British Petroleum. He later left the tutelage of
Lawson to work as a senior economist at the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development.
A return to politics came later when, at the second attempt
in 1997, he was elected to parliament. Tyrie represents a rural
constituency in the south of the country - a traditional
heartland of support for the Conservatives.
Tyrie has proven to be fiercely protective of his political
and intellectual independence. When a BBC report suggested he
had changed his critical view of Conservative growth strategy as
a result of party pressure, Tyrie fought for and won a public
retraction from the state broadcaster.
Overlooked for a frontbench role in 2010 when the
Conservative party formed a coalition government, Tyrie instead
turned his focus to winning the chair of the Treasury Select
Committee (TSC), a cross-party group of lawmakers which oversees
the work of the finance ministry.
Tyrie's work on the TSC made him the obvious candidate to
head the Banking Standards Commission, on which five TSC members
sit, supplemented by five members of Britain's upper house
including Lawson and Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the
Anglican church.
"He realises that if he tried to impose his opinion they
wouldn't take too kindly. So he tries to coax an agreement, an
agreement based on the evidence," Lawson said.
Commission members agreed early in the process that they
didn't want to put forward any proposals without the full
backing of members.
"There are some big, big personalities on the commission,
very strong personalities, and Andrew has been taking everybody
with him. That's an important point," said commission member
Mark Garnier, a former investment banker.
"BEING CONTROVERSIAL"
Tyrie's work has not been constrained to banking and finance
during his political career. In 2005 he formed a parliamentary
group looking at Britain's involvement in "extraordinary
rendition" - whereby prisoners are transported to be questioned
abroad without legal process.
The group has been credited with casting a light on
Britain's role and turning political and popular opinion.
Similarly, Tyrie went out on a political limb to vote
against his party's wishes on a climate change bill in 2008. He
said a commitment to decarbonise Britain's energy industry would
put the country at an international disadvantage.
"He has no fear of fighting received opinion and being
controversial, but is incredibly careful to be scrupulously
accurate," think-tank director Knox said.