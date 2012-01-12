Jan 12 The unbanked make up 7.7 percent of U.S.
households, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.,
and they are sitting ducks for celebrity-pitched prepaid cards,
costly check-cashing services and other costly
options.
Households without checking accounts - typically made up of
young people, those living paycheck-to-paycheck or consumers
with poor credit histories - not only pay more of those fees,
they lack many of the consumer protections that bank accounts
carry. The newly-activated Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
says it is going to take on some of those services, but it
still would be better for most of those people to have actual
bank accounts for safety and convenience.
The good news is they don't have to wait. Despite the much
ballyhooed "death of free checking," plenty of gratis choices
exist: In fact, 34.3 percent of all checking accounts carry no
maintenance fees nor minimum balances, according to figures
compiled by MoneyRates.com.
The best accounts are not offered by the biggest banks,
says Richard Barrington, who analyzes bank account offerings
for MoneyRates.com, and tells consumers to "start with
community banks, online banks and smaller regional
institutions." Even after industry shrinkage there are some
6,500 banks and 11,000 credit unions, all with federal
insurance, in the United States.
Here is a list of 10 free accounts, and a general
description of how they work. These are just samples, and other
great deals exist. Make sure to read terms carefully when
setting up any account and remember that many banks charge
one-time fees if you write overdrafts, for example.
1. PNC Bank (2,500 branches across 15 states and the
District of Columbia)
No minimum monthly balance requirement, no monthly service
charge. Free PNC ATM transactions, unlimited check writing,
free online banking and bill paying. Offers overdraft
protection when you link to another PNC account.
2. Ally Bank (Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan; online)
This online bank, which does business on four continents,
offers interest checking with no minimum deposit or monthly
fees. Offers a free debit MasterCard, no ATM fees, online bill
paying.
3. TCF Bank (436 branches in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan,
Colorado, Wisconsin, Indiana, Arizona and South Dakota)
Now offering $100 free for TCF Convenience Checking
accounts opened online, provided you make 15 qualifying
withdrawals or keep $10,000 in total balances at TCF.
Convenience Checking has no minimum daily balance, debit card
fees or maintenance fees. Free online bill paying and mobile
banking.
4. Chase Student Checking (5,300 branches nationwide)
The same bank that charges $12-$25 a month for service fees
(unless you maintain a high minimum balance) also offers free
checking for college students. You'll need $25 minimum deposit
and there's no monthly fee on the college account for up to
five years.
5. America First Credit Union (Based in Ogden, Utah; 101
branches)
Open primarily to residents of the Salt Lake City area,
America First offers free checking that pays dividends and
features free online banking and bill payment. Rated 4.9 out of
5 stars in 795 customer reviews.
6. U.S. Bank (3,000-plus branches nationwide)
Among the larger banks, U.S. Bank's Easy Checking is one of
the better deals: Record combined monthly direct deposits of
$500 or more (or maintain an average account balance of at
least $1,500) and you'll avoid the monthly maintenance fees of
$6.95 (online statements) or $8.95 (paper statements).
7. Charles Schwab Bank (online)
Schwab checking earns 0.15 percent APY, without any minimum
balance or monthly fees. You'll also be linked to a Schwab One
brokerage account, which also has no account minimums or
monthly service charges.
8. First American Bank (Chicago area)
Though local, First American is also big-city convenient in
Chicago, with 50 area locations. Its free checking offers
mobile and online banking, free electronic statements, and no
requirements for minimum balance or monthly transactions.
9. USAA (Based in San Antonio, Texas)
USAA has few actual branch locations, but sizable net worth
($18.7 billion). While geared for active and retired military,
many services are available to non-military. Its free checking
includes mobile banking and free ATM use; it will refund up to
$15 each month in the banks' ATM fees.
10. ING Direct (Based in Wilmington, Delaware, online
banking)
This bank's a big hit with younger customers, and its
Electric Orange checking not only avoids any fees, but also
pays a minimum 0.20 percent APY. But CapitalOne's bid to buy
ING has ING customers angry, because they fear those great
terms and super customer service will soon disappear. For now,
though, Electric Orange hasn't gone sour.
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(editing by Linda Stern and Beth Pinsker Gladstone)
(beth.gladstone@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7289))