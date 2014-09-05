(Adds background on prosecution)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 A former bank executive
has agreed to plead guilty in a U.S. criminal case resulting
from the bank's failure after it received a $300 million federal
bailout, according to a court filing on Friday.
Thomas Yu was charged with securities fraud and other
criminal counts in 2011, amid allegations that he helped conceal
loan losses at San Francisco-based United Commercial Bank. The
joint court filing on Friday from U.S. prosecutors and Yu's
attorney did not specify which charges he would admit.
A Department of Justice representative could immediately be
reached for comment, nor could Yu's attorney.
UCB's former chief operating officer Ebrahim Shabudin was
charged alongside Yu. Shabudin's attorney also could not be
reached for comment.
UCB, the ninth-largest bank to fail during the financial
crisis, catered to California's Asian community and expanded
rapidly before regulators closed it. It had received a $298.7
million bailout from the U.S. government in November 2008. After
the closure, its operations were taken over by East West
Bancorp.
Yu also faces civil charges from the Securities and Exchange
Commission, alongside UCB's former chief executive, Thomas Wu.
The SEC complaint alleges that they concealed loan losses from
investors, leading the bank to understate its 2008 operating
losses by about $65 million. Wu was not criminally charged.
Yu is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in October, according
to the court filing.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is United States of America vs. Thomas Yu, 11-cr-664.
