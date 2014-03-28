* Bailed out lenders become market favourites
* Bankers warn of shift in political will to apply bail-in
* Danish, Cyprus examples deter other European countries
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - The frantic chase for yield is
driving European investors into unsecured bonds from the
riskiest banks, even though the potential of a bail-in could
leave them holding nothing.
Until recently, it was widely believed that the early
introduction of bail-in, two years ahead of schedule, would kill
off the appetite for bank debt - and make it hard for weaker
lenders to fund themselves.
But bailed-out lenders have become market darlings instead,
as investors appear to play down the possibility of getting
stuck holding worthless paper by a government-imposed bail-in.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and Piraeus Bank were two of
the most sought-after European financial deals in the past
fortnight, attracting more than 6bn of orders between them.
"I don't think investors are really thinking about the
threat of bail-in when they are buying credits like MPS and
Piraeus," said Robert Montague, a senior investment analyst at
ECM Asset Management.
"No country wants to be the poster child for bail-in," he
told IFR.
"When you look at the situation with HAA in Austria, most
people believe the financial sector is still too fragile for a
government to impose losses on bondholders."
But other market observers believe the Austria situation is
unique, due to government guarantees behind HAA's senior debt,
and think it more likely that the next situation will be more
like Denmark or Cyprus, where senior bondholders were bailed in
- or wiped out.
"Up until now European politicians were reluctant to apply
bail-in to their banks because it would be deemed a specific
national problem," said Simon McGeary, head of the new products
group at Citigroup.
"But they now have the pan-European cover of the Recovery
and Resolution Directive."
SHARE THE BURDEN
Some believe the risk has increased due to political
pressure to apply a bail-in and ensure that shareholders and
taxpayers are not the only ones who bear the cost of saving a
failed bank.
At the same time, though, regulators are already preparing
banks for the Europe-wide asset quality review and stress tests
that take place later this year.
A number of weaker credits have been forced to raise equity
to plug capital holes.
"Greek, Austrian and Italian banks have all been raising
equity and have been going through their own national pre-stress
tests," said McGeary.
"This should reduce the number of potentially non-viable
banks."
Bond investors appear to be encouraged, for instance, that
equity raises from Piraeus and MPS will improve the likelihood
of getting their money back.
"Investors are looking for yield and now that we are seeing
equity flowing into Italian banks they are thinking that there
is less of a risk of bail-in as a result of the AQR," said Dierk
Brandenburg, a senior bank credit analyst at Fidelity.
But while additional equity clearly protects bondholders,
peripheral lenders like MPS and AIB continue to post losses.
Even so, MPS managed to sell 1bn of five-year debt, as
investors appeared to gloss over the inescapable fact that the
Italian bank is struggling - and has twice before been on the
verge of collapse.
"Although I think that a reasonable amount of bail-in risk
is already priced in, there will inevitably be some impact when
the market faces it for real," said Citigroup's McGeary.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Marc Carnegie)