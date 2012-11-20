FRANKFURT Nov 20 Sweden's central bank deputy
governor said on Tuesday that a more gradual approach to setting
up Europe's new banking supervisory body would be preferable to
trying to solve all issues at once.
Making the European Central Bank the supervisor for lenders
chiefly in the 17 countries that use the euro would be the first
of three pillars in a banking union and one whose foundations EU
leaders have committed to complete by the end of this year.
"I think it is a great challenge to build the European
supervision within a few months," Kerstin af Jochnick told an
audience a the Euro Finance Week conference.
"There still quite many issues to deal with ... I would
advocate for a more step by step process."
Asked whether she would advise her government to join the
planned banking union even though Sweden does not use the single
currency, she said equal treatment of her country at the ECB and
the European Banking Authority was important, but that a "one
size fits all" approach was not suitable, because the national
banking systems were different.
"Especially as long as we don't have a resolution scheme in
place and a joint deposit scheme in place, it is important for
us that there is the possibility on a national basis to have
higher requirements than maybe decided by the ECB also for the
future," af Jochnick said.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)