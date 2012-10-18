LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - Demand for Bankinter's three-year EUR500m covered bond has exceeded EUR2.5bn, enabling the issuer to tighten guidance by 20bp, bankers close to the deal said on Thursday.

The Spanish second tier bank had initially tested investor interest for the secured bond at mid-swaps plus 355bp area but tightened that to 335bp after two hours when books were closed.

The deal is expected to price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison)