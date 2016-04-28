BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Bankinter has opened books on an inaugural perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond offering at 9% yield area, according to a lead.
The Spanish lender mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and its own syndicate for the trade and met investors on a roadshow on Wednesday.
The bonds can be converted into equity if Bankinter's CET1 ratio falls below 5.125%.
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.