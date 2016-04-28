LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Bankinter has opened books on an inaugural perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond offering at 9% yield area, according to a lead.

The Spanish lender mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and its own syndicate for the trade and met investors on a roadshow on Wednesday.

The bonds can be converted into equity if Bankinter's CET1 ratio falls below 5.125%.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith.)