MADRID Oct 24 Spanish lender Bankinter
on Thursday said it did not think it needed to restrict cash
dividend payments and would fight any imposition by the Bank of
Spain to do so.
"There is a recommendation from the Bank of Spain not to pay
more than a 25 percent cash dividend in 2013. We do not agree
with these recommendations. We think it is not necessary in our
case because we have enough capitalisation with an 11.7 percent
Basel 2.5 capital ratio," said Bankinter chief financial officer
Gloria Ortiz in a presentation to analysts.
"We don't think we need to restrict dividend payments, so
obviously, again, if the Bank of Spain tells us to restrict
dividends we will stick to the decision but we will try to give
arguments against this recommendation," she said.
Bankinter, which saw its profit for the first nine months of
the year more than double to 156 million euros ($215 million),
had a payout of more than 45 percent last year, paid fully in
cash, a spokesman for the bank said.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sarah
White)