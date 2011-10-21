* CEO says maintains 2011 profit growth target of 20 percent

* Nine-month net profit 147 mln euros, vs 144 mln forecast

* Revenue growth continues on quarterly basis

* New bad loan entries spike in Q3 vs Q2

* Shares underperform broad market (Adds detail from conference call, news conference, analyst, shares)

By Judy MacInnes

MADRID, Oct 21 Spain's Bankinter reiterated its 2011 profit growth target after forecast-beating nine months results, driven by a rise in revenues in the third quarter and strict cost control.

The uptick in revenue growth begun in the first quarter continued in the third as net interest income rose 4 percent to 142 million euros ($194.5 million), the highest level in four quarters.

"Bankinter's results came in well above my forecasts," said Nuria Alvarez, banking analyst at Renta 4 brokerage.

"The bank has been able to maintain top line growth on a quarterly basis and this trend will mean that it can easily meet its 2011 profit growth target," of 20 percent, she said.

Financial Director Gloria Ortiz was cautious on the outlook for the top line in the fourth quarter, flagging that in a context of lower interest rates net interest income growth could stagnate or even slightly decline.

Net profit fell 1.4 percent to 147 million euros in the nine months to September from a year ago, beating forecasts for 144 million euros.

Net interest income -- what a bank earns on loans, minus what it pays out on deposits -- fell 10.5 percent during the first nine months to 393.5 million euros, also beating forecasts.

Bankinter will meet is 2011 net profit growth target, unless there are some unforeseen circumstances, "for example a worsening of the situation in Greece which affects everyone," Chief Executive Maria Dolores Dancausa said at a news conference.

At 0930 GMT, Bankinter rose 0.09 percent to 4.30 euros, underperforming a 1.49 percent rise in the blue chip IBEX .

LOAN OUTLOOK

Bankinter has the lowest bad loans ratio in the Spanish banking sector, reaching 3.1 percent at end-September, slightly up from 3.04 percent at end-June but around half the sector average of 7.15 percent at end-August.

But new bad debt entries spiked in the third quarter from the fourth, while provisions against bad loans came in higher than analysts expected at 45 million euros.

"This is the negative side of the results, as the bank has warned that new bad debt entries will continue to rise," Renta 4's Alvarez said.

Losses due to the bursting of a real estate bubble have piled up faster than banks can raise capital, leaving Spain's financial system more extended than before the property crash of 2008.

Faced with tougher Bank of Spain capital requirements, Bankinter boosted its core capital in March through a 400 million euros convertible bond issue. Core capital stood at 9 percent at end-September.

Spain's biggest bank Santander said on Friday it will boost its balance sheet by $1.0 billion with proceeds from a $1.15 billion deal to sell a stake in its U.S. consumer finance business. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Judy MacInnes; Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Jonathan Gleave and Hans-Juergen Peters)