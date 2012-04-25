MADRID, April 25 Spain's Bankinter said on Wednesday it had written down 139 million euros ($184 million) against deteriorating real estate assets as it reported first quarter net profit up 2 percent on the year-ago figure.

The bank reported net profit of 49.4 million euros for the first quarter, ahead of analyst forecasts. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)