MADRID, July 19 Spain's Bankinter said
on Thursday it had written down 275.2 million euros ($337.52
million) against deteriorating real estate assets as it reported
first half net profit down over 77 percent on the year-ago
figure.
The bank, one of Spain's medium-sized lenders with assets of
60 billion euros, reported a net profit of 22.6 million euros
for the first six months, well below the 51.3 million euros
forecast by analysts.
Bankinter had already absorbed a hit of close to 139 million
euros from provisions against possible property losses in the
first quarter, and, like Spanish peers, has since had to comply
with greater government demands for writedowns.
The bank said on Wednesday it would issue shares worth 8
percent of its capital to compensate investors holding
preferential shares, a product that will likely be subject to
losses for lenders taking European aid and which has been caught
up in a mis-selling scandal in Spain.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Reporting By Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien
Toyer)