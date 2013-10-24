MADRID Oct 24 Spanish lender Bankinter
on Thursday said net profit for the first nine months of the
year had more than doubled to 156 million euros ($215 million),
beating analysts expectations.
The bank made a 72 million euro profit in the same period a
year ago, when like many Spanish peers it had to set aside
provisions against soured property deals.
Bankinter said net interest income, or earnings from loans
minus deposit payouts, fell 10 percent to 462 million euros
while its bad loan ratio reached 4.99 percent at the end of
September, well below the sector average.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
