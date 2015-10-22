BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
MADRID Oct 22 Spanish lender Bankinter said on Thursday its net profit rose 31 percent in the nine months to September from a year earlier, helped by a rise in lending revenue in the period even as margins came under pressure.
The bank, Spain's seventh biggest by market value, said profit was 299.5 million euros ($339 million) in the period, in line with forecasts. On a quarterly basis, net profit came in at 102 million euros for July-September, up 30 percent on a year ago but slightly below expectations of 102 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Bankinter's net interest income, or earnings on loans minus funding costs, also rose from a year ago in the third quarter, but was down about 2 percent from the second quarter of this year.
Other Spanish banks are likely to report similar trends as low interest rates and increasing competition to lend eats into margins. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.