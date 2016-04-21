MADRID, April 21 Mid-sized Spanish lender
Bankinter said on Thursday its net profit had risen 10
percent to 105 million euros ($118.58 million) in the first
three months of the year, citing its strong private banking and
insurance businesses.
The bank, Spain's sixth biggest by market value and the
first to report results, said its net interest income, a measure
of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, increased 4 percent
to 220 million euros, in line with analysts' forecasts.
Bankinter's return on equity ratio (ROE), a measure of how
well the bank uses shareholder money, reached 10.7 percent at
the end of March, slightly down from December.
($1 = 0.8855 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)