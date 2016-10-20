* Posts Q3 net profit of 114 mln euros, beats forecasts

* Fully-loaded capital ratio reaches 11.5 pct from 11.4 pct

* ROE rises to 10.7 pct from 10.5 pct

MADRID, Oct 20 Bankinter opened Spain's bank reporting season on Thursday with a near 12 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on the year before due to its strong private banking and the integration of Barclays' Portuguese retail unit.

The acquisition in Portugal, closed in the second quarter of the year, helped push Spain's sixth biggest bank's nine-month net profit almost 34 percent higher year-on-year to 400 million euros ($438.44 million).

Third-quarter net profit of 114 million euros beat a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 103 million euros.

In the third quarter net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, increased 15 percent to 249 million euros. Quarter-on-quarter NII was up 2 percent up, as the bank continued to benefit from low funding costs against a backdrop of record low interest rates.

Bankinter's more conservative approach to property lending has set it apart from other Spanish lenders, which were hit by bad real estate assets after the country's 2008 property collapse.

As a result of its greater focus on wealthy clients and insurance, its bad loan ratio fell to 4.19 percent from 4.25 percent in June, well below a sector average of 9.4 percent in August. ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Angus Berwick)