MADRID Jan 26 Spain's Bankinter on
Thursday posted a 30 percent rise in full-year 2016 net profit
from a year earlier due to its strong private banking and
insurance businesses, and the integration of Barclays'
Portuguese retail unit.
Net profit for 2016 was 490 million euros ($526.26 million),
beating the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson
Reuters of 456 million euros.
In 2016, net interest income, a measure of earnings from
loans minus deposit costs, increased 12.6 percent to 979 million
euros, above analysts' forecasts of 949 million euros.
($1 = 0.9311 euros)
