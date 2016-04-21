(Adds analyst call, details, analyst note)

MADRID, April 21 Bankinter posted a 10 percent increase in quarterly net profit on Thursday, which the mid-sized Spanish lender said was helped by its lending income and a strong performance in private banking and insurance.

Spain's sixth biggest bank's more conservative approach to property lending has set it apart from other Spanish lenders, which were hit by bad real estate assets after the country's 2008 property collapse.

As a result of its greater focus on wealthy clients and insurance, the bank said its bad loan ratio had fallen to 3.95 percent, well below a sector average of 10.1 percent.

Bankinter opened Spain's bank reporting season by reporting its net profit in the quarter for 2015 was 104.8 million euros, its highest ever quarterly result, and in line with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, increased 4 percent to 220 million euros ($248.71 million), as the bank benefited from low funding costs.

Although its year on year results are up, Bankinter said net interest income fell 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter as historically low interest rates put pressure on its loan margins and as competition to lend pushes down the cost of credit.

The bank, which finalized the purchase of Barclays' Portuguese business this month, expected "single digit" net interest income growth in 2016, Chief Financial Officer Gloria Hernandez said during a call with analysts.

"We see the NII number still consistent with our full year number as further volume growth during the year and incorporation of Portugal should provide some room for NII growth," analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods wrote in a note.

Bankinter shares were down 0.7 percent at 0847 GMT against a 0.5 percent rise in Spain's blue-chip Ibex index. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Alexander Smith)