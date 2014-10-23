(Adds details, background)
MADRID Oct 23 Mid-sized Spanish lender
Bankinter on Thursday posted a 31.6 percent rise in
nine-month net profit from a year ago, in line with analyst
forecasts, as it built on a recovery in revenues and a pick-up
in lending to companies.
While Bankinter was the least exposed of Spanish banks to a
property crash in 2008, its underlying numbers suggested the
turnover at Spanish banks was now on a firmer footing.
Caixabank and Bankia, Spain's third- and
fourth-biggest lenders, report results on Friday.
A 6.9 percent increase in lending to firms and a bigger
market share in residential mortgages helped Bankinter post
17.9-percent growth in net interest income in the nine months to
Sept. 30, to 545 million euros ($690 million).
Net profit was 205 million euros in the period, also helped
by fewer provisions against bad loans.
The bank's bad loans as a percentage of total credit
remained at 4.96 percent at end-September, well below a Spanish
average of more than 13 percent.
Its core capital ratio under new Basel III regulations at
the end of September was 12.27 percent, little changed from the
end of June.
The bank, like most of its Spanish peers, is expected to
perform well in European Central bank stress tests results of
which are due on Sunday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7906 euro)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day and Keiron
Henderson)