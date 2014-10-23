(Adds details, background)

MADRID Oct 23 Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter on Thursday posted a 31.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year ago, in line with analyst forecasts, as it built on a recovery in revenues and a pick-up in lending to companies.

While Bankinter was the least exposed of Spanish banks to a property crash in 2008, its underlying numbers suggested the turnover at Spanish banks was now on a firmer footing.

Caixabank and Bankia, Spain's third- and fourth-biggest lenders, report results on Friday.

A 6.9 percent increase in lending to firms and a bigger market share in residential mortgages helped Bankinter post 17.9-percent growth in net interest income in the nine months to Sept. 30, to 545 million euros ($690 million).

Net profit was 205 million euros in the period, also helped by fewer provisions against bad loans.

The bank's bad loans as a percentage of total credit remained at 4.96 percent at end-September, well below a Spanish average of more than 13 percent.

Its core capital ratio under new Basel III regulations at the end of September was 12.27 percent, little changed from the end of June.

The bank, like most of its Spanish peers, is expected to perform well in European Central bank stress tests results of which are due on Sunday.