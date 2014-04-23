MADRID, April 23 Spanish lender Bankinter on Wednesday said net profit rose 19.1 percent to 60 million euro ($83 million) in the first quarter from a year ago, helped by growing net lending income but missing analyst expectations.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average first quarter net profit of 65 million euros.

The mid-sized bank, Spain's seventh largest by market value, posted net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, of 169 million euros in the first quarter, up 27.5 percent from a year ago and in line with analyst forecasts. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)