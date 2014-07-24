MADRID, July 24 Mid-sized Spanish lender
Bankinter on Thursday posted a 31 percent rise in first
half net profit from a year ago, building on a recovery in
revenues as the country emerges from recession.
Bankinter, Spain's seventh largest bank by market value,
said profit was 134 million euros ($180 million) in the period,
beating analyst forecasts of 126 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
The bank's bad loans as a percentage of total credit, which
had risen slightly quarter on quarter in the first three months
of the year, was 4.96 percent at end-June, down from 5.05
percent at the end of March.
($1 = 0.7438 Euros)
