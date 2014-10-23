MADRID Oct 23 Mid-sized Spanish lender
Bankinter posted a 31.6 percent rise in nine month net
profit from a year ago on Thursday, in line with analyst
forecasts, as it built on a recovery in revenues and a pick-up
in lending to companies.
Bankinter, Spain's seventh largest bank by market value,
said net profit was 205 million euros (259.24 million US dollar)
in the period, helped by fewer provisions against bad loans. Net
interest income was 545 million euros, up 17.9 percent from 2013
and also in line with analyst forecasts.
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)