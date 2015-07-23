MADRID, July 23 Spanish lender Bankinter posted on Thursday a 32 percent rise in first-half net profit to 197 million euros ($215 million), beating analysts' forecast thanks to higher revenues and improving margins.

The bank, Spain's seventh-biggest by market value, also said profits were up 7.5 percent in the second quarter from the first three months of the year.

Bankinter is the first Spanish lender to report earnings for the period but as one of the most profitable and low-risk Spanish bank it is usually not representative of the rest of the sector. ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)