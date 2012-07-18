MADRID, July 18 Spanish bank Bankinter SA said on Wednesday it would issue shares worth 8 percent of its capital to compensate investors holding preferential shares, a hybrid product that will likely be subject to forced losses for lenders taking European aid.

The bank said the offer would swap preferential shares of up to 168 million euros ($206.04 million) for new ordinary shares at 70 percent of face value plus a 30 percent cash component so long as investors held on to the shares for two years.

The issue price of 2.75 euros a share marks a 12 percent premium to the bank's closing share price on Wednesday of 2.5 euros.

Bankinter has around 140 million euros in preferential shares.

Under conditions enforced by Brussels, banks that need to tap the European lifeline of up to 100 billion euros will have to impose a hit to small savers who own these preference shares.

A scandal surrounding the mis-selling of billions of euros' worth of these products to bank clients, many of them elderly, who believed they were buying safe, high-yield investments, has led to several court cases.

Preferential shares are complex products halfway between debt and equity that rank as subordinate to senior debt. Many banks have stopped paying coupons on these illiquid instruments. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; writing by Nigel Davies; editing by Matthew Lewis)