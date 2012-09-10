* Financial sector IPOs are picking up

* Capital Bank Financial could raise about $300 mln

* National Bank Holdings would raise about $180 mln

By Rick Rothacker and Olivia Oran

Sept 10 Two bank holding companies on Monday set price ranges for initial public offerings, in a sign that IPO activity is picking up in the financial sector after a slow year so far.

In the larger of the two planned IPOs, Capital Bank Financial Corp, a holding company started by former Bank of America Corp executives in the aftermath of the financial crisis, said it plans to sell 11.4 million shares at between $21 and $23 each.

National Bank Holdings Corp, led by a former Bank of America Corp and Regions Financial Corp executive, said it plans to sell 7.2 million shares at $20 to $22 apiece.

Including additional shares that could be sold to underwriters, Capital Bank Financial could raise more than $300 million, while National Bank Holdings could bring in more than $180 million, according to their filings.

So far this year, there have been fewer financial IPOs than in 2011, according to market intelligence firm Ipreo, with 16 deals raising $4.2 billion on U.S. exchanges. At this time last year, 19 financial IPOs had raised $5.2 billion.

Financial IPOs have slightly underperformed the broader market, with these newly public companies in the sector up 17.8 percent since January, compared to 20.9 percent across all industries.

National Bank Holdings is on the IPO calendar for next Thursday along with another financial sector firm -- Spirit Realty Capital, a commercial real estate investing firm. A date hasn't been set for Capital Bank Financial.

Capital Bank Financial and National Bank Holdings were among several entities to raise funds after the financial crisis of 2008, as investors bet they could buy banks on the cheap, and take them public or sell them later at a profit.

Capital Bank Financial, formerly known as North American Financial Holdings, is led by former Bank of America executives Gene Taylor and Chris Marshall, who raised $900 million from investors in 2009 to buy troubled banks.

Before renaming itself, North American bought or invested in six banks, including Raleigh, North Carolina-based Capital Bank . As Capital Bank it agreed to buy Southern Community Financial.

Capital Bank Financial is offering 5.68 million shares and some of its stockholders are also offering the same amount, the bank said. It has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CBF".

After its Southern Community Financial acquisition, Capital Bank Financial will have about $7.7 billion in assets and 165 branches in Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

National Bank Holdings, which is led by Chief Executive Timothy Laney, raised about $974 million in 2009. It has made four acquisitions and had about $5.8 billion in assets as of June 30. It has 101 branches, mostly in the greater Kansas City region and Colorado.

The bank has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NBHC".