* Financial sector IPOs are picking up
* Capital Bank Financial could raise about $300 mln
* National Bank Holdings would raise about $180 mln
By Rick Rothacker and Olivia Oran
Sept 10 Two bank holding companies on Monday set
price ranges for initial public offerings, in a sign that IPO
activity is picking up in the financial sector after a slow year
so far.
In the larger of the two planned IPOs, Capital Bank
Financial Corp, a holding company started by former Bank of
America Corp executives in the aftermath of the
financial crisis, said it plans to sell 11.4 million shares at
between $21 and $23 each.
National Bank Holdings Corp, led by a former Bank of America
Corp and Regions Financial Corp executive, said it plans
to sell 7.2 million shares at $20 to $22 apiece.
Including additional shares that could be sold to
underwriters, Capital Bank Financial could raise more than $300
million, while National Bank Holdings could bring in more than
$180 million, according to their filings.
So far this year, there have been fewer financial IPOs than
in 2011, according to market intelligence firm Ipreo, with 16
deals raising $4.2 billion on U.S. exchanges. At this time last
year, 19 financial IPOs had raised $5.2 billion.
Financial IPOs have slightly underperformed the broader
market, with these newly public companies in the sector up 17.8
percent since January, compared to 20.9 percent across all
industries.
National Bank Holdings is on the IPO calendar for next
Thursday along with another financial sector firm -- Spirit
Realty Capital, a commercial real estate investing firm. A date
hasn't been set for Capital Bank Financial.
Capital Bank Financial and National Bank Holdings were among
several entities to raise funds after the financial crisis of
2008, as investors bet they could buy banks on the cheap, and
take them public or sell them later at a profit.
Capital Bank Financial, formerly known as North American
Financial Holdings, is led by former Bank of America executives
Gene Taylor and Chris Marshall, who raised $900 million from
investors in 2009 to buy troubled banks.
Before renaming itself, North American bought or invested in
six banks, including Raleigh, North Carolina-based Capital Bank
. As Capital Bank it agreed to buy Southern Community
Financial.
Capital Bank Financial is offering 5.68 million shares and
some of its stockholders are also offering the same amount, the
bank said. It has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select
Market under the ticker symbol "CBF".
After its Southern Community Financial acquisition, Capital
Bank Financial will have about $7.7 billion in assets and 165
branches in Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina
and Virginia.
National Bank Holdings, which is led by Chief Executive
Timothy Laney, raised about $974 million in 2009. It has made
four acquisitions and had about $5.8 billion in assets as of
June 30. It has 101 branches, mostly in the greater Kansas City
region and Colorado.
The bank has applied to list its shares on the New York
Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NBHC".