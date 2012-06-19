BRIEF-Ronshine China proposes additional issue of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, June 19 PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Timur (Jatim), Indonesia's second biggest provincial lender, is looking to raise up to 1.9 trillion rupiah ($201.59 million) in an initial public offering in July after setting a price range on Tuesday, an underwriter said.
The Surabaya-based lender set a price range for the offering between 430 rupiah to 670 rupiah per share, said Andi Sidharta, director at Bahana Securities, adding that it aims to tap local investors for the IPO.
The bank aims to sell 2.98 billion new shares, equal to 20 percent of its enlarged capital. It has appointed Bahana Securities and Mandiri Sekuritas as lead underwriters.
Banks in Southeast Asia's biggest economy are still pushing for higher credit disbursement. There are 1,665 rural banks as of March 2012 with 54 trillion rupiah ($5.72 billion) in total assets, according to the central bank's latest data. ($1 = 9,425 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 4Q16 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893847 SYDNEY/SEOUL, February 13 (Fitch) Most Asia-Pacific (APAC) covered bond programmes benefit from a wider buffer against downgrade following the implementation of Fitch Rating's updated covered bond criteria on 26 October 2016, the agency says. This reflects the higher maximum rating uplift of six notches under the new paymen
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The United States blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami for drug trafficking, the first crackdown by the Trump administration against a top official in President Nicolas Maduro's government for money laundering and the drug trade.