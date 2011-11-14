* Sees Q3 net profit of 50-100 million shekels

* Profit hit by fall in securities prices, especially in Partner

* Leumi shares fall 3.0 percent

* Discount, First International also warn on Q3 profit (Adds Discount Bank profit warning, closing prices)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 14 Three Israeli banks -- Leumi, Discount, and First International -- issued profit warnings on Monday, showing the impact of weak domestic and international stock and bond markets on securities portfolios.

Bank Leumi, Israel's largest bank, said it is set to report a sharp drop in third-quarter net profits due to an accounting provision to reflect a fall in the price of shares it holds, particularly Partner Communications.

Israel Discount, the third biggest bank, estimated it would make a net profit of about 100 million shekels ($27 million) in the quarter, down from 288 million a year earlier and 231 million in the second quarter of 2011.

Discount blamed derivatives trading and its share of lower profits at First International Bank of Israel, in which Discount holds a 26.5 percent stake.

First International, the fifth-biggest bank, said it may report a negligible profit in the quarter due to weak stock markets in Israel and internationally.

Leumi estimated its third-quarter net profit would be between 50 million and 100 million shekels, well below the bank's net profit in the first two quarters of 2011 and a profit of 603 million shekels made in the same period last year.

For the first nine months of 2011, it expects to report a net profit of 1.168 billion to 1.218 billion shekels.

"The deterioration in the results of the third quarter of 2011 is due mainly to the one-time accounting provision, which is not part of the core current activities of the bank," Leumi said.

Partner, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, has been hit by growing competition and a tougher regulatory environment.

"The accounting deduction in the value of the bank's holding in Partner stock stems from a continued and material decline in the Partner share price on the market, which began in February this year and peaked at the end of the third quarter 2011," Leumi said in a statement.

"Partner stock is recorded in the available for sale portfolio and according to the accepted accounting rules a deduction is required in the profit and loss statement."

Leumi noted that since the end of the third quarter shares in Partner have risen 14 percent.

The bank said that in the two years it has invested in Partner it has recouped a third of its investment, about 177 million shekels, out of a total of 520 million.

Leumi's shares closed 3 percent lower at 11.46 shekels, while the Tel Aviv TA-100 index was down 0.7 percent. First International fell 1.1 percent and Discount lost 2.3 percent.

CORE BANKING STILL SOLID

Analysts said core banking has not been affected much by the market turbulence and these warnings on the third quarter did not yet indicate a change in trend for the highly profitable sector.

"Of course, if we see capital markets continue to fall the banks will be hurt. But it is important to stress that as of now, the banks' securities portfolios are relatively conservative and do not have the potential for large losses and the banks' credit portfolios are also in relatively good shape," Leader Capital Markets analyst Alon Glazer said.

As for Israel's other major banks, Glazer said Hapoalim , the second-biggest, is expected to suffer in derivatives trading and have a relatively high loan-loss provision due to the decline in the value of shares put up as collateral for certain loans. On the other hand, it will suffer less than other banks from the stock market weakness.

"Therefore, relatively low profitability is expected, though apparently at a higher level than Leumi's, and it's not certain a profit warning will be required," Glazer said.

He expects strong profitability at Mizrahi-Tefahot , Israel's fourth-largest bank.

Deterioration in the domestic economy and sharp declines in real estate prices are the major potential threats to Israel's banks, Glazer said, but added: "We are not there yet."

"Of course, the global crisis and the news from Europe have a negative impact but as of now the Israeli economy, along with the banks, are still in good shape," Glazer said.

"As long as we don't see more significant damage, we don't expect (a) substantial impact to results, other than the specific capital market effect of the third quarter."

Israel's banks are due to report third-quarter results at the end of November. ($1=3.72 shekels) (Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jane Merriman and Greg Mahlich)