TEL AVIV, March 4 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest commercial lender, said on Monday it will take a
charge of 340 million shekels ($91 million) in the fourth
quarter to cover expenses for a U.S. investigation over possible
tax avoidance by American clients.
As a result of the expense as well a provision for a
programme for early retirement, Leumi expects to post a loss of
100 million shekels in the quarter and a net profit of 1.09
billion shekels for all of 2012.
These estimates exclude the results of conglomerate Israel
Corp, in which Leumi holds an 18 percent stake.
Leumi also said that since it does not know for certain how
much it will have to spend on the investigation, the final
expense could be significantly higher.
($1 = 3.74 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)