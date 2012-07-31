(Adds details)

JERUSALEM, July 31 Bank Leumi USA reported a 17.5 percent rise in profit in the first half of 2012 on Tuesday, boosted by a lower tax bill and higher net interest income.

The U.S. unit of Leumi, one of Israel's two largest banks, posted net profit of $11.4 million in the January-June period, up from $9.7 million in the same period in 2011.

Net interest income rose by $2 million to $67.8 million, while it paid income tax of $6.4 million in the first half versus $7.1 million a year ago.

The bank's provision for loan losses increased to $3 million from $2.5 million. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)