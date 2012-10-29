UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA Oct 29 Indonesia's biggest lender PT Bank Mandiri said on Monday its third quarter net profit rose 26 percent from a year ago as loan growth continued to rise in Southeast Asia's top economy.
The firm's third quarter net profit was 4 trillion rupiah ($416.45 million), compared with 3.17 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, according to a Reuters calculation based on the lender's published third quarter and first half results.
The Q3 result is in line with a forecast of 4.09 trillion rupiah net profit from three market analysts surveyed by ThomsonReuters' Starmine.
Analysts forecast Mandiri's full-year 2012 net profit to rise 15 percent to 14.06 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The state-controlled bank posted nine-month net profit of 11.1 trillion rupiah, compared with 9.2 trillion rupiah in the same period in 2011.
Fund investors are keen on Indonesian banks as a proxy for an economy driven by domestic demand.
Shares in Mandiri were steady at 8,200 rupiah ahead of the results. They gained 21 percent from January to September to outperform a wider Jakarta index that rose around 11.5 percent in the same period. ($1 = 9,605 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
