BRIEF-Hologic to acquire Cynosure for $1.65 bln
* Hologic to acquire Cynosure, leader in medical aesthetics systems and technologies, in all-cash tender offer that combines two complementary businesses
DUBAI Jan 3 Bank Muscat has signed a $170 million subordinated loan agreement with the International Finance Corporation, a unit of the World Bank, the Omani lender said in a statement posted on its website.
In November, Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender by market value, said it was in talks with IFC to raise the agreed amount in subordinated debt.
The loan agreement was signed on Dec. 29, the statement said. The IFC has invested in Bank Muscat through the IFC Capitalisation Fund, set up to support emerging market banks.
The funds are aimed at strengthening Bank Muscat's capital base and supporting the bank's small and medium enterprises (SME) division and its housing finance unit, the statement said.
Shares in Bank Muscat were trading up 0.65 percent at 0.769 rials ($2.00) at 0740 GMT. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)
Feb 14 Hologic Inc said on Tuesday that it would acquire medical aesthetics company Cynosure Inc for $1.65 billion.
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc said it entered into a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to sell its products through the Chinese e-commerce giant's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.