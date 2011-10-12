* Q3 net profit rises 15.8 pct to 29.9 mln rials - Reuters calculations

* Results beat analysts forecasts

* Impairments rise for nine month period ended Sept 30 (Adds detail)

DUBAI, OCT 12 - Bank Muscat , Oman's largest lender by market value, reported a 15.8 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, edging ahead of analysts' forecasts.

The bank recorded a net profit of 29.9 million rials ($77.66m) for the three months to the end of September, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's previous financial results. This compared with the bank's 25.17 million rials profit it posted for the same period last year.

The average of four analysts polled by Reuters was third quarter net profit of 28.34 million rials.

In the first nine months of 2011, the bank made a net profit of 87.1 million rials, up from 72.2 million rials for the corresponding period last year, according to a statement to the Muscat Securities Market.

Impairments at the bank were 40.9 million rials for the first nine months of the year. This compares to 30.1 million rials during the same time in 2010.

The figure for the opening six months of 2011 was 25.7 million rials. The bank did not provide impairment figures for the third-quarter.

Shares of the company closed 0.3 percent lower on the Muscat bourse Wednesday. They have 20 percent year-to-date.

($1 = 0.385 Omani Rials) (Reporting by David French, Editing by Dinesh Nair)