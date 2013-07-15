DUBAI, July 15 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender by market value, made a second-quarter net profit
of 38.1 million Omani rials ($98.95 million), Reuters
calculated, beating estimates.
The bank reported a net profit of 63.1 million rials in the
first half of 2013 on Monday, down from 68.4 million rials in
the prior-year period. Reuters calculated second-quarter profit
from previous financial statements.
Net impairments for the first half totalled 17.5 million
rials against 25.1 million rials in the same period in 2012.
($1 = 0.3851 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Rachna Uppal)