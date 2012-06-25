DUBAI, June 25 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest bank by market value, is planning to raise 96.7 million
rials ($251.17 million) from selling shares to existing holders,
as the lender seeks to fund its credit growth and venture into
Islamic finance.
Bank Muscat, in which Dubai Financial Group has a 14.7
percent stake, is offering 226.5 million shares at 0.427 rials
per share as part of the issue, a document from the lender seen
by Reuters showed.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund the bank's
credit expansion and future foray into Islamic finance, the
document said.
While lenders in neighbouring Gulf states have ramped up
sharia-compliant services in recent years, Oman has stood out by
refusing to participate in the industry.
The central bank reversed that stance last year, partly to
prevent the outflow of Islamic funds.
The rights issue will be open from July 9 to July 23.
Bank Muscat shares closed at 0.57 rials on the Muscat bourse
on Sunday.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Rachna Uppal)