* Lender planning to raise $251 mln from rights sale -
* Offering 226.5 mln shares at 0.427 rials per share
* Says rights issue to fund credit growth, Islamic foray
* Bank Muscat shares closed at 0.568 rials in Muscat trade
(Adds details, background)
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, June 25 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, is planning to offer new shares to existing
holders at a 25 percent discount to raise capital to fund its
credit growth and venture into Islamic finance.
The bank, in which Dubai Financial Group has a 14.7 percent
stake, will raise 96.7 million rials ($251.17 million) from the
rights issue, a company document seen by Reuters showed.
As part of the issue, Bank Muscat is offering 226.5 million
shares at 0.427 rials per share, the document said.
The lender's shares closed at 0.57 rials Sunday on the
Muscat bourse. Rights issues are generally sold to
current shareholders at a nominal discount.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund the bank's
credit expansion and future foray into Islamic finance, the
document said.
"The additional capital will also strengthen the capital
adequacy of the issuer and enable readiness for adoption of
Basel III when introduced," the document stated.
While lenders in neighbouring Gulf states have ramped up
sharia-compliant services in recent years, Oman has stood out by
refusing to participate in the industry.
The central bank reversed that stance last year, partly to
prevent the outflow of Islamic funds. Bank Muscat intends to set
up a sharia-compliant banking arm to offer Islamic services, it
said in December.
Bank Muscat posted a 20-percent growth in first-quarter net
profit in April thanks to increased lending and a drop in
impairments.
Omani and Gulf investors account for about 82 percent of the
bank's ownership while the remainder is held by foreign
investors.
The rights issue will be open from July 9 to July 23.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Rachna Uppal)