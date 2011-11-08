Peru's Credicorp reports 22.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit
LIMA, Feb 6 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 895 million soles ($275 million) in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Nov 8 Bank Nederlandse Gemeeten on Tuesday sold $1.75 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley were the active joint lead managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANK NEDERLANDSE GEMEENTEN AMT $1.75 BLN COUPON 1.00 PCT MATURITY 11/17/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.673 FIRST PAY 5/17/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.111 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011 S&P AAA-PLUS SPREAD 73.35 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AAA-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Appetite for stocks and the euro ebbed on Tuesday as political and economic uncertainty sent investors sheltering in the Japanese yen and gold, while expectations China's foreign exchange reserves had fallen for a seventh month added to nervousness.
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit