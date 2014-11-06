Nov 6 BankNordik P/F

* Q3 net interest income 125 million Danish crowns versus 143 million crowns

* Q3 loan losses 17 million crowns versus 32 million crowns

* Says lifts operating profit by 37 pct in Q1-Q3 2014

* Operating profit 53 million crowns in Q3 2014 versus 30 million crowns in Q3 2013

* Says is narrowing guidance for 2014

* Says loans and advances improved in Q3, driven especially by 5 pct lending growth in Danish banking operations

* Says expects full-year loan impairment charges, which amounted to 56 million crowns (net) in Q1-Q3 period, to be substantially lower than 2013-figure of 147 million crowns

* Says management now expects profit before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax of 220-240 million crowns for full year 2014