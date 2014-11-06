BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
Nov 6 BankNordik P/F
* Q3 net interest income 125 million Danish crowns versus 143 million crowns
* Q3 loan losses 17 million crowns versus 32 million crowns
* Says lifts operating profit by 37 pct in Q1-Q3 2014
* Operating profit 53 million crowns in Q3 2014 versus 30 million crowns in Q3 2013
* Says is narrowing guidance for 2014
* Says loans and advances improved in Q3, driven especially by 5 pct lending growth in Danish banking operations
* Says expects full-year loan impairment charges, which amounted to 56 million crowns (net) in Q1-Q3 period, to be substantially lower than 2013-figure of 147 million crowns
* Says management now expects profit before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax of 220-240 million crowns for full year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing