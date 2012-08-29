Aug 29 Bank of America Corp on Wednesday
said it will provide customers with new, easy-to-read statements
with information about fees for consumer and business checking
accounts, following similar steps by other banks.
The two-page "checking clarity statements" will incorporate
many of the recommendations made by The Pew Charitable Trusts as
well as suggestions from customers, the bank said. The
second-largest U.S. bank first introduced simplified fee
statements in 2009.
Pew, a non-profit public policy organization, said five of
the top 12 U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Citigroup Inc, have voluntarily adopted its model for
checking account summaries.
"Now, millions more Americans can obtain essential financial
information in an easy-to-understand format," Susan Weinstock,
director of Pew's Safe Checking in the Electronic Age Project,
said in a statement. "We urge other financial institutions to
follow suit."
Bank of America has been under pressure to improve
disclosures since last fall when the its proposed $5 monthly
debit card fee drew the ire of customers and lawmakers. The bank
later canceled plans for the charge.
The new statements are available at branches and online at