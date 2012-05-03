(Adds details about other bidders, marketing officer comment)
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C. May 3 Bank of America Corp
said on Thursday it has selected a team at WPP Plc
as its global advertising agency of record after it put
its account up for review in January amid repeated blows to its
brand.
The second-largest U.S. bank also said Interpublic Group of
Companies' Hill Holliday will take on additional
assignments and keep responsibility for marketing the bank's
Merrill Lynch wealth management and U.S. Trust units.
Bank of America spends about $2 billion a year on marketing,
according to a source familiar with the situation. The decision
means two firms, which had already worked for the bank, will
have expanded roles in the company's efforts to revamp its
reputation and win more customers.
A third firm, Publicis Groupe SA's Starcom USA,
will continue to serve as its media planner, buyer and lead
digital agency, the bank said.
Bank of America decided to drop Omnicom Group's
BBDO, and left a fifth agency, The Richards Group, out of the
winners' circle, a source familiar with the situation said.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank last put its
account up for review in 2006. The following year it debuted its
current "Bank of Opportunity" tagline, which replaced its
"Higher Standards" campaign.
Since that review, Bank of America has added the Merrill
Lynch brokerage force and has become more global. But it has
also seen its brand tarnished by government bailouts, a falling
stock price and an ill-fated attempt to implement a $5 per-month
debit card fee last fall.
Anne Finucane, the bank's global strategy and marketing
executive, who played said an instrumental role in the decision
formerly worked for Hill Holliday.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Bernard Orr and Leslie Gevirtz)