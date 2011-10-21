* AIG alleged 'massive' fraud over $28 bln mortgage debt
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 21 A federal judge rejected American
International Group Inc's (AIG.N) request to move its $10
billion mortgage fraud lawsuit against Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) back to a New York state court, where AIG believed the
case belonged.
U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones in Manhattan accepted
Bank of America's argument that some home loans underlying the
349 residential mortgage-backed securities that AIG said it
bought allowed a federal court to assert jurisdiction. The bank
had cited a 1919 federal law governing international banking.
AIG had argued that its fraud and other claims under state
law predominated, and that the complexity of the case warranted
having a New York state court apply New York law.
In its Aug. 8 lawsuit, AIG had accused Bank of America of
engineering a "massive" fraud. It said the bank and its
Countrywide and Merrill Lynch units misrepresented the quality
of more than $28 billion of securities it bought, and lied to
credit rating agencies about the underlying loans.
Bank of America hopes to combine the AIG case with
Countrywide litigation before U.S. District Judge Mariana
Pfaelzer in Los Angeles, who has issued favorable rulings for
the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank. [ID:nN1E77E1B3]
[ID:nN0518525]
Jones has not decided whether to give the AIG case to
Pfaelzer, or on Bank of America's request to oust AIG's law
firm because one partner who worked on the case previously
defended Merrill against similar charges. [ID:nN1E79H08Q]
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson and AIG
spokesman Mark Herr declined to comment. Based in New York, AIG
is an insurer that has received $182.3 billion of federal
bailouts and remains largely owned by taxpayers.
The lawsuit is separate from Bank of America's proposed
$8.5 billion settlement with investors such as BlackRock Inc
(BLK.N) and Allianz SE's (ALVG.DE) Pimco covering Countrywide
mortgage pools with $174 billion of unpaid principal balances.
Jones' colleague William Pauley said on Wednesday that this
accord should be considered in federal court, as some investors
unhappy with the terms had wanted, rather than state court,
where it could have won approval as soon as next month.
That accord was intended to resolve much litigation over
the bank's disastrous 2008 purchase of Countrywide, and
Pauley's decision adds uncertainty over the timing and scope of
any resolution.
Bank of America stock has lost about half its value this
year.
The case is American International Group Inc et al v. Bank
of America Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 11-06212.
