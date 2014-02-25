Feb 25 Bank of America Corp said on
Tuesday that federal investigators are looking into whether the
bank violated certain requirements of a government housing
program.
The civil division of the U.S. Attorney's office for the
Eastern District of New York is investigating Bank of America's
compliance with the rules of the Federal Housing
Administration's Direct Endorsement Program, according to the
bank's 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Spokesmen for Bank of America and the U.S. Attorney's office
in the Eastern District of New York declined to provide
additional details.