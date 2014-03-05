HONG KONG, March 5 Bank of America has hired ex-UBS banker Peter Guenthardt as co-head of Asia-Pacific global capital markets, replacing James Fleming who is moving to head the bank's UK equity capital markets team, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Guenthardt was previously managing director and CEO of UBS Investment Bank in Switzerland and before that headed equity capital markets for the bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. He will work alongside Jason Cox, the other co-head of global capital markets.

Fleming, who had been a banker with UBS for nearly 11 years before joining Bank of America in 2011, will relocate to London in the summer, IFR said.