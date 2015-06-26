BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says March U.S. sales down 2.1 pct on a volume basis
* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported its u.s. March 2017 sales of 215,224 units, a decrease of 2.1 percent from march 2016 on a volume basis
HONG KONG, June 26 Bank of America Corp has named Chris Gammons and Alex To as co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.
Gammons and To will report to Jiro Seguchi, head of Asia-Pacific global corporate and investment banking, and Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi, the global co-heads of global investment banking, the memo said.
Bank of America has also expanded the remit of Stephen Gore, Asia-Pacific M&A, to include Japan, the memo showed. Gore will taken the additional role of head of Asia-Pacific financial sponsors group.
A BofA spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian petroleum regulator ANP said on Monday the country's oil output rose 14.6 percent in February from a year ago, but fell 0.4 percent from the prior month, according to a statement.