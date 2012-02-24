* Lower court erred in denying class-action status
* Brokers alleged bias in pay, opportunities
* Bank of America says case lacks merit
* Lead plaintiff says culture change needed
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 24 Black brokers who accused Bank of
America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit of bias can pursue
their lawsuit in a class action, a federal appeals court said,
reversing a lower-court ruling.
The decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Chicago came eight months after the U.S. Supreme Court, in a
case involving Wal-Mart Stores Inc, made it
significantly harder to pursue class-action cases.
Writing for a three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit, Judge
Richard Posner said that "we have trouble seeing the downside"
of letting roughly 700 current and former brokers collectively
sue Merrill over alleged discrimination that kept their pay down
and impeded their career growth.
The lawsuit accused the brokerage of steering blacks into
clerical positions, diverting lucrative accounts to white
brokers and creating a hostile work environment.
While recognizing that individual managers' discretion
played a big role in career development -- a key reason the
Wal-Mart class was struck down -- Posner said common issues made
it more efficient to handle the brokers' cases as a group.
"There is no indication that the corporate level of Merrill
Lynch (or its parent, Bank of America) wants to discriminate
against black brokers. Probably it just wants to maximize
profits," Posner wrote. "But in a disparate impact case the
presence or absence of discriminatory intent is irrelevant."
Class-action cases can result in higher recoveries and lower
costs than when plaintiffs sue individually. The Merrill case
now returns to the federal district court in Chicago.
"I'm tickled to death the Court of Appeals agreed with us,
and that we'll be able to go to trial," said George McReynolds,
a 28-year Merrill veteran in Nashville, Tennessee, who brought
the lawsuit in 2005, in a phone interview.
Bank of America bought Merrill on Jan. 1, 2009, and is the
second-largest U.S. bank by assets.
Spokeswoman Shirley Norton said the Charlotte, North
Carolina-based lender disagrees with the ruling, and still
believes the case lacks merit. She also said Bank of America has
"progressive workplace practices," and diversity and inclusion
are part of its culture and core values.
"CULTURE CHANGE" NEEDED
In the Wal-Mart case, Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes, a
divided Supreme Court threw out a class-action lawsuit on behalf
of as many as 1.5 million female workers who claimed the
retailer gave them lower pay and fewer promotions than men.
It found that the proposed class raised too many different
claims, often based on decisions at the local store level.
The Merrill case was brought on behalf of brokers and
trainees who had worked in the Global Private Client unit since
Jan. 1, 2001.
"We're thrilled," Linda Friedman, a partner at Stowell &
Friedman representing the brokers, said in an interview.
"It is a wonderful victory for the plaintiffs who have for
more than a decade zealously worked to bring change to Merrill
and Wall Street," she continued. "The Seventh Circuit recognized
there is utility to class treatment where the challenge is to
the policy and the relief sought is reforms."
McReynolds, 67, said more reform is needed at Merrill.
"I think people from above are directing the managers, and
managers are just doing things the way they are directed to do,"
he said. "I'm confident that things can get better ... It's
going to take a little bit of a culture change."
The brokers' case is McReynolds et al v. Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
No. 11-3639.
