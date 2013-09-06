* Female brokers say deprived of pay, lucrative accounts
* No admission of wrongdoing by Bank of America, Merrill
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Bank of America Corp
agreed to pay $39 million to settle a gender bias lawsuit by
female brokers who claimed they were paid less than men and
deprived of handling their fair share of lucrative accounts,
court papers made public on Friday show.
The settlement was disclosed less than two weeks after news
that the bank reached a $160 million settlement with hundreds of
black Merrill Lynch & Co brokers who alleged racial bias in pay,
promotions and how big accounts were allocated.
About 4,800 current and former female financial advisers and
trainees at Bank of America and Merrill, which the bank bought
in January 2009, are eligible for the latest settlement.
The lawsuit filed on their behalf accused Bank of America
and Merrill of intentionally discriminating by favoring male
brokers when awarding pay, allocating client accounts and
referrals, and providing professional and marketing support.
According to court papers, such practices created a
"cumulative advantage" effect that perpetuated and widened
earnings disparities by gender. Bank of America was also accused
of retaliating against female brokers who complained of bias.
The three-year settlement agreement requires Bank of America
to retain an independent monitor to oversee improvements to its
practices, and hire a consultant to study how it "teams" brokers
and how its teaming practices affect the allocation of accounts.
Bank of America did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the
settlement, which requires approval by U.S. District Judge
Pamela Chen in Brooklyn, New York.
"The world of financial advisers remains a very male
environment in this company and this industry," said Rachel
Geman, a partner at Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein
representing the plaintiffs, in an interview.
She said the settlement provides "significant monetary
relief, as well as programmatic relief to help insure that women
are on a fair playing field."
Bill Halldin, a Bank of America spokesman, said the bank is
pleased to settle, and that the accord "will enrich our existing
diversity, inclusion and development programs, providing even
more opportunities for women to succeed as financial advisers."
Bank of America is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and
said it ended June with nearly 15,800 financial advisers.
MAKING STRIDES
The lawsuit dates from January 2007 when Judy Calibuso, a
Miami-area broker who had worked for Bank of America or its
predecessor Barnett Bank since 1995, filed a complaint with the
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Five women - Calibuso, Mary DeSalvatore of New Jersey, Jean
Evans of Missouri, Dianne Goedtel of New York and Julie Moss of
Louisiana - now lead the lawsuit, court papers show. Only
Calibuso remains with the merged company, her lawyers said.
Large U.S. brokerages are often targets of bias lawsuits,
and others have settled charges they unfairly deprived female
brokers of compensation and opportunities for career growth.
In 2007, Morgan Stanley settled one such lawsuit for
$46 million, while Citigroup Inc reached a $33 million
settlement in 2008 and Wells Fargo & Co a $32 million
accord in 2011.
"Generally, Wall Street has recognized the need for a level
playing field for its employees and business interests," Cara
Greene, a partner at Outten & Golden who also represents the
plaintiffs, said in an interview. "Strides have been made, but
generally speaking women are still making less than men."
The $160 million Merrill accord with black brokers is one of
the largest by an employer of a U.S. racial bias lawsuit.
The gender case is Calibuso et al v. Bank of America Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No.
10-01413.