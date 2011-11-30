* $8.5 bln accord relates to mortgage lender Countrywide
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 30 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday sped
up the review of a ruling that moved consideration of Bank of
America Corp's (BAC.N) $8.5 billion settlement over mortgage
debt to federal court from a New York state court.
The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York could help Bank of America, which intended the accord
to address much of its remaining legal liability from its 2008
purchase of the mortgage lender Countrywide Financial Corp.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), which as trustee
negotiated the accord, and investors such as BlackRock Inc
(BLK.N) and MetLife Inc (MET.N) are hoping to reverse an Oct.
19 ruling by U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan
moving the case to his court from a New York state court.
Pauley said he took the case because it implicated
"paramount federal interests" such as the integrity of
nationally chartered banks and the vitality of financial
markets. [ID:nN1E79I1V7]
The settlement applied to 530 mortgage securitization
trusts with $174 billion of unpaid principal. It was intended
to address claims by investors who said the seemingly safe
securities that they bought proved toxic because they were
backed by risky home loans that were underwritten poorly.
Bank of New York Mellon had negotiated the accord with 22
institutional investors including BlackRock and MetLife.
But objections were raised by many investors that were not
part of the talks but would be bound by the outcome, including
a group called Walnut Place.
Some of these investors said the $8.5 billion payout was
too low. Moving the case to federal court could potentially
make it easier to back out, or negotiate higher payouts.
In court papers, Bank of New York Mellon countered that
delaying the appeal would "disrupt a settlement that is of
enormous importance to investors."
Fallout from the Countrywide purchase has weighed on the
share price of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America,
which on Tuesday fell to its lowest level since March 2009.
Shares of the second-largest U.S. bank rose 37 cents, or
7.3 percent, on Wednesday to close at $5.44.
The 2nd Circuit did not say when it would consider the
appeals. Bank of America was not part of either motion seeking
expedited appeal.
