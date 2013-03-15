By Rick Rothacker
March 15 Bank of America Corp said on
Friday that Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance
Industries Ltd, will step down from the No. 2 U.S.
bank's board of directors at its annual shareholder meeting in
May.
Ambani joined Bank of America's board in March 2011,
bringing global experience to a bank known for its U.S. consumer
business. He will take a seat on the bank's new, non-fiduciary
global advisory council made up of 13 business, academic and
policy leaders.
Ambani, 55, joins former Morgan Stanley executive
Robert Scully in announcing plans to leave Bank of America's
18-member board this spring. The bank has added six directors
since August in anticipation of planned departures, including by
board members reaching the traditional retirement age of 72.
The board is undergoing a major overhaul, and has made
progress in resolving mortgage-related lawsuits and building
capital. Investors are watching Chief Executive Brian Moynihan
to see if he will deliver promised expense cuts and loan growth.
On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Reserve gave the bank
permission to buy back $5 billion in common stock and $5.5
billion in preferred shares after approving its capital plan as
part of the annual stress test of large banks. [ID: nL1N0C709A]
A bank spokesman said Ambani's departure was a "personal
decision." The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has not
disclosed who else may leave the board this spring. Three
directors are age 71 or older, according to the company's web
site.
The board last experienced a major shift in 2009 when
federal regulators pressed the bank to add more directors with
financial expertise. If former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
Chairman Don Powell, 71, departs, only two of the six directors
added in 2009 will remain.
The six board members added since August include current and
former chief executives in industries ranging from defense to
healthcare.
Bank of America's shares rose 3.8 percent to $12.57 on
Friday, a day after the stress test results. The shares are up 8
percent this year.