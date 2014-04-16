PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Bank of America Corp executives said on a Wednesday conference call with analysts: * Expect net interest income to fall in Q2 before rising in second part of
the year * Expect a tax rate of 31 percent for the full year * Do not assume that increase in litigation expenses means any settlement
is "imminent" * Expect both loan losses and reserve releases to decline in future
quarters
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.