BRIEF-CanniMed Q1 loss per share C$0.19 from continuing operations
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
Oct 15 Bank of America Corp Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said on a Wednesday conference call with analysts: * Could reduce risks to capital to prep for rising rates, which will have small effect on income * Actions to reduce capital risks could subtract $100 million from Q4 net interest income * BofA sold $2.5 billion of nonperforming and delinquent loans in Q3 * Operational risk-weighted assets increased to 30 percent of total risk-weighted assets in Q3 * "Well in excess" of liquidity requirements at parent company * Should be above liquidity requirements at bank subsidiaries in first half of 2015
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
* Serinus energy -in q4 2016, production volumes decreased 11% to 1,131 boe per day, compared to 1,277 boe per day in comparable period of 2015
* Avcorp industries -ed merlo, co's chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: